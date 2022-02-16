- 28Shares
Oranjestad- Information from Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) shows that recently different fines were handed out, for a variety of traffic violtions on St. Eustatius.
On Friday 11 February 2022 between 09:35 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., a planned traffic control was held on Father van Tevelemweg. During this check, more than twenty (20) vehicles were checked and a total of four (4) fines were issued for, among other things, not being able to show a driver’s license, insurance, and motor vehicle tax.
On Friday 11 February 2022 between 13:50 and 14:40, two fines were handed out on Mansionweg and Oranjebaaiweg, one for driving without a driver’s license, the other ticket was issued for driving without insurance.
Also read:
- Fines handed out on St. Eustatius for Traffic Violations
- Vacancies Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland
- State Secretary van Huffelen meets Unkobon
- Executive Council Bonaire wants new administrative agreement
- Kids Magazine about nature launched
- Corona vaccine for children on medical grounds now possible
- Statia Opens Prevention Clinic
- 2021 Income Tax declaration online
- Cruise ships adhere well to Bonaire’s corona conditions
- Mass of Saharan dust to affect the Caribbean
- State Secretary Van Huffelen: “Return to Democracy in St. Eustatius very important”
- CDA Statia pays visit to The Netherlands
- Bonaire Rum Week: new annual high end event
- Aftercare for cancer patients on Bonaire now better organized
- Gregory Colina new director Telbo