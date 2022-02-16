Fines handed out on St. Eustatius for Traffic Violations













A KPCN vehicle on St. Eustatius. Photo: Archive BES-Reporter.

Oranjestad- Information from Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) shows that recently different fines were handed out, for a variety of traffic violtions on St. Eustatius.

On Friday 11 February 2022 between 09:35 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., a planned traffic control was held on Father van Tevelemweg. During this check, more than twenty (20) vehicles were checked and a total of four (4) fines were issued for, among other things, not being able to show a driver’s license, insurance, and motor vehicle tax.

On Friday 11 February 2022 between 13:50 and 14:40, two fines were handed out on Mansionweg and Oranjebaaiweg, one for driving without a driver’s license, the other ticket was issued for driving without insurance.