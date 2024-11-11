Bonaire Fire at landfill Bonaire flares up again Redactie 11-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo - Pro Lagun

KRALENDIJK – During the night of November 9 to 10, a fire flared up again at Lagun. According to a spokesperson for the waste processor, this is a remnant of a fire that began on November 5.

“It involves a fire in deposited household and bulk waste that started on November 5 and has been covered in recent days. Rain created air channels along the sides, allowing air to reach the still-glowing material underneath, and the wind caused it to ignite again,” the spokesperson explained.

At this time, it is not possible for the fire department and Selibon to access the area with heavy equipment because the freshly applied covering material is wet and muddy, causing vehicles to slide or risk getting stuck.

Improvement Plan

On Sunday, Selibon and the fire department held a meeting to discuss a plan to improve the situation. Fortunately, a wind reversal on Sunday directed the smoke toward the lagoon rather than residential areas.

20