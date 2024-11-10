Bonaire Fire at Morotin landfill Bonaire under control Redactie 10-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Fire department arrived quickly on the scene and escalated the incident upon arrival. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK- On November 8, at approximately 10:40 PM, the central control room received a report of a fire at the Morotin landfill near Rincon. The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) in Rincon immediately responded, escalating the incident upon arrival and deploying additional vehicles and personnel.

The fire, which was located at three sites within the landfill, primarily involved pallets and wooden materials. No other combustible materials were present that could increase the risk of further escalation. The fire department decided to allow the fires to burn out in a controlled manner to effectively manage the situation.

The smoke did not spread over the Rincon neighbourhood and posed no risk to the surrounding area. Two of the fire sites have been under control since the night, with only light smoke still developing. The third fire site has been further covered and contained today, posing no risk of expansion. The situation is currently under control.

Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed if they experience smoke. BKCN continues to closely monitor the situation and remains prepared for any further developments.

