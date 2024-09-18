Bonaire Fire Department and KPCN to cooperate more closely Redactie 18-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Chiefs of KPCN and the Fire Department shake hands after signing the agreement. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, September 10, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) and the Caribbean Netherlands Police Department (KPCN) signed an important cooperation agreement aimed at improving operational information sharing and the exchange of information between the two emergency services.

This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening the collaboration between BKCN and KPCN. The primary goal of the cooperation is to enhance safety and livability in the Caribbean Netherlands by optimizing the information position and improving coordination during emergency situations. Carefully selected and trained personnel will gain access to joint information sources, with advanced security measures applied to ensure the safety and integrity of the data. The collaboration also involves strict compliance with privacy legislation, where personal data will be handled with the utmost care.

Contact moments

Additionally, regular scheduled contact moments will be organized to facilitate targeted information exchange, further strengthening cooperation and efficiency between the fire brigade and police. This cooperation is an important step forward in ensuring the safe and effective functioning of emergency services and highlights the commitment of both organizations to work together for the safety and well-being of the community.

