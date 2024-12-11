Police and justice
Fire Department BES strengthens international collaboration
11-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) enhances its expertise through knowledge exchanges with eight countries, including Australia, Brazil, and the Netherlands.
The focus was on training methods, tactical approaches, risk management, and data-driven firefighting.
Highlights included visits to the military fire brigade in Brazil, where a new partnership was established, and the naval fire brigade in Den Helder. These experiences provide valuable insights and strengthen future collaborations.
Better equipped
By leveraging international relationships, BKCN is better equipped to handle emergencies, directly improving safety on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.
