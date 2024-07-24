Saba Firearm confiscated on Saba Redactie 24-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Foto ABC Online Media

THE BOTTOM – On Monday, the 15th of July, a firearm was confiscated by a patrol at Fort Bay in Saba.

As the patrol drove toward Gray Pound beach, officers saw two men standing. One of the men had a firearm in his hand. Further inspection for valid permit to possess a firearm revealed that the man was carrying a document authorizing him to hunt goats but not to possess a firearm.

The firearm was confiscated.

