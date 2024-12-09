Advertisement
Firefighter wanted!
09-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Are you enthusiastic, athletic and a real team player? Do you want to work on Bonaire or Saba? The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department is looking for aspiring firefighters!
You will follow a training and you will learn to fight fires, provide technical assistance, deal with aircraft incidents and handle hazardous substances together with your team. You will also learn to provide assistance in car accidents, other calamities and perform operational tasks at the fire station. At the fire department, you will work within a close-knit team, in an organization that is helpful to the community and residents.
Ready for this challenge? View the vacancy on www.rijksdienstcn.com and apply today!
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire to Improve Facilities for Arriving Passengers
St. Eustatius
Tinnitus Therapy Clinic Opens in St. Eustatius
Nature
WWF-NL Delighted with Additional Support from the National Postcode Lottery for Caribbean Islands
Bonaire
The Archive Awakens: The History of Bonairean Ancestors
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Appoints Second Director, Introducing Dual Leadership
St. Eustatius
Monthly Meetings Introduced at Statia Government to Strengthen Governance and Collaboration
Saba
Sea to Scenery Event Saba May Cause Traffic Interruption
