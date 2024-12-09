Advertisement Firefighter wanted! Sander Engelbertink 09-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Are you enthusiastic, athletic and a real team player? Do you want to work on Bonaire or Saba? The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department is looking for aspiring firefighters!

You will follow a training and you will learn to fight fires, provide technical assistance, deal with aircraft incidents and handle hazardous substances together with your team. You will also learn to provide assistance in car accidents, other calamities and perform operational tasks at the fire station. At the fire department, you will work within a close-knit team, in an organization that is helpful to the community and residents.

Ready for this challenge? View the vacancy on www.rijksdienstcn.com and apply today!

