Advertisement
Firefighter wanted!
02-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Are you enthusiastic, athletic and a real team player? Do you want to work on Bonaire or Saba? The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department is looking for aspiring firefighters!
You will follow a training and you will learn to fight fires, provide technical assistance, deal with aircraft incidents and handle hazardous substances together with your team. You will also learn to provide assistance in car accidents, other calamities and perform operational tasks at the fire station. At the fire department, you will work within a close-knit team, in an organization that is helpful to the community and residents.
Ready for this challenge? View the vacancy on www.rijksdienstcn.com and apply today!
6
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Firefighter wanted!
-
Saba
Upper Hell’s Gate in Saba Mentioned as Possible Site of Earthquake on Saturday
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Executive Council Questions Seemingly Useless Guardrail Section
-
News
Statia’s Crisis Coordinator Attends Crisis Communication Conference in Aruba
-
Advertisement
Gift ideas for an interference-free holiday season
-
Bonaire
JICN Market and Expo Bonaire Attract Quite Some Buyers
-
Aviation & Travel
Z Air’s First Embraer 140 Nears Completion
-
St. Eustatius
Work to Begin on Statia’s New Integrated Care and Living Centre
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Firefighter wanted!
-
Saba
Upper Hell’s Gate in Saba Mentioned as Possible Site of Earthquake on Saturday
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Executive Council Questions Seemingly Useless Guardrail Section
-
News
Statia’s Crisis Coordinator Attends Crisis Communication Conference in Aruba
-
Advertisement
Gift ideas for an interference-free holiday season
-
Bonaire
JICN Market and Expo Bonaire Attract Quite Some Buyers
-
Aviation & Travel
Z Air’s First Embraer 140 Nears Completion
-
St. Eustatius
Work to Begin on Statia’s New Integrated Care and Living Centre