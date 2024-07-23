Firefighter’s Week 2024 at Princess Juliana International Airport
SIMPSON BAY – Princess Juliana International Airport invites the community to celebrate the 29th Annual Firefighter’s Week from July 21st to July 27th. This year’s theme, “Everyone Knows How to Use a Fire Extinguisher,” promises to bring engaging and educational events for all ages.
The festivities kicked off on Monday, July 22nd, with a Firefighter Expo from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the airport’s parking lot area. Attendees will be treated to live firefighting demonstrations and interactive displays, making it a fun and informative experience for families.
On Tuesday, July 23rd, and Wednesday, July 24th, from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, free blood pressure and glucose testing will be available in the airport’s check-in hall. This is a great opportunity for visitors to monitor their health and receive valuable health tips.
