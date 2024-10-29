Sint Maarten First annual princess walk unites St. Maarten in fight against breast cancer Redactie 29-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the participants. Photo: PJIAE

PHILIPSBURG- On Friday, the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.), in partnership with The Elektralytes Foundation and The Positive Foundation, held the first annual Princess Walk to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

With the theme “Steppin’ together, check-in together,” the event gathered community members to promote early detection and raise funds for breast cancer prevention and care. Participants enjoyed a warm-up led by a fitness coach, with the first 100 arrivals receiving special tokens of appreciation. Pink T-shirts were also sold, with proceeds supporting ongoing education and detection efforts by the partner foundations.

Annual tradition

The success of this inaugural event has inspired PJIAE to make the Princess Walk an annual tradition, encouraging participants to prioritize regular screenings in the fight against breast cancer.

0