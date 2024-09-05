Saba First DUI arrest on Saba after introduction of breathalyzer Redactie 05-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – On Tuesday, Saba saw the first arrest for driving under the influence since the recent introduction of the breathalyzer test.

Around 7:35 PM, a 52-year-old man, with initials E.L.M., was arrested on JZ Ridge Road after being involved in a collision between two vehicles. In accordance with the new “botsen is blazen” policy (meaning a driver must take a breathalyzer test if he/she is involved in a collision), a breathalyzer test was administered to him.

The test results showed that the suspect had consumed more alcohol than permitted by law. Following his arrest, he was taken to the police station for a breathalyzer test, upon which he was issued a 4-hour driving ban.

This first arrest marks the beginning of the strict enforcement of the new traffic regulations on Saba, with an emphasis on promoting traffic safety and preventing drunk driving accidents. “The introduction of the breathalyzer is a crucial step in this process, and these first arrests highlight the importance of complying with the law. The police will continue to crack down on violators to ensure road safety”, says a spokesperson for KPCN.

