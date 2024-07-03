Bonaire First Edition of Bario Festival 2024 in Nikiboko Redactie 03-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Tourist Office(TCB) and Softball Team New Angels are organizing the first Bario Festival in Nikiboko. This exciting event will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Parke Lalan Clarenda.

The Bario Festival promises an evening filled with music and delicious food. Local bands Grupo NikiMix and Farley Entertainment will provide the music. There will also be performances by ACE CLUB, Arte di Palabra, a multicultural dance show, DJs, and more.

Admission is free. TCB and Softball Team New Angels invite everyone on Bonaire and tourists to join this enjoyable evening in a relaxed ‘Holiday Vibe’ atmosphere.