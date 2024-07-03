Bonaire
First Edition of Bario Festival 2024 in Nikiboko
03-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Tourist Office(TCB) and Softball Team New Angels are organizing the first Bario Festival in Nikiboko. This exciting event will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Parke Lalan Clarenda.
The Bario Festival promises an evening filled with music and delicious food. Local bands Grupo NikiMix and Farley Entertainment will provide the music. There will also be performances by ACE CLUB, Arte di Palabra, a multicultural dance show, DJs, and more.
Admission is free. TCB and Softball Team New Angels invite everyone on Bonaire and tourists to join this enjoyable evening in a relaxed ‘Holiday Vibe’ atmosphere.
14
Meer News
-
Bonaire
First Edition of Bario Festival 2024 in Nikiboko
-
Bonaire
First plans for sustainable elderly care center for Bonaire presented
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to electricity consumption
-
Politics
Island Council of Bonaire concludes work visit to the Netherlands
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Island Council receives 2023 financial statement
-
Saba
Fruit trees for backyard farming available on Saba
-
Bonaire
Acting Governor Ingrid Sealy calls for justice and equality at slavery abolition commemoration
-
Economy
Raymond Silberie Appointed as CEO of WEB
Meer News
-
Bonaire
First Edition of Bario Festival 2024 in Nikiboko
-
Bonaire
First plans for sustainable elderly care center for Bonaire presented
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to electricity consumption
-
Politics
Island Council of Bonaire concludes work visit to the Netherlands
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Island Council receives 2023 financial statement
-
Saba
Fruit trees for backyard farming available on Saba
-
Bonaire
Acting Governor Ingrid Sealy calls for justice and equality at slavery abolition commemoration
-
Economy
Raymond Silberie Appointed as CEO of WEB