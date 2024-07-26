First Edition of Bonaire by Night on Friday, August 2
KRALENDIJK – On Friday, August 2, 2024, the first edition of Bonaire by Night will take place. This new event, organized by the Tourist Bureau Bonaire (TCB) and SKAL, promises to be a fun evening in the heart of Kralendijk. From 6 PM to 9 PM, Kaya Grandi, the downtown area, and Terramar Mall will be the places to be.
During Bonaire by Night, Kaya Grandi will be closed to traffic, allowing everyone to stroll and shop in a lively atmosphere. There will be music by DJ Kiart and Farley Entertainment, a Majorette show, and a special Kids Corner, creating a festive ambiance for all ages.
Bonaire by Night will now be held every first Friday of the month. Everyone, both locals and tourists, is warmly invited to experience the first Summer Edition. Join us on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Kaya Grandi and Terramar Mall and enjoy a delightful evening.
