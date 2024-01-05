5 januari 2024 21:44 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

First Edition of ‘Tourism After 5’ event draws a crowd on Bonaire

In addition to the invited guests, several employees of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire were present to facilitate the gathering. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, January 4, the ‘TOURISM after 5’ event took place, a monthly organized activity by TCB for stakeholders in the tourism industry.

Various companies shared ideas and information during this event, providing ample opportunities for networking in an informal setting. The event, held at Harbourtown Real Estate this time, attracted a relatively large number of people.

The Wine Factory provided wines for the gathering, allowing attendees to get acquainted with the wine trade’s product offerings.”

