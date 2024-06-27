Events
First Movie Night at Isidel Beach Park
27-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On June 28, Isidel Beach Park will host its first movie night featuring the documentary “The Final Journey of Isidel”. This film highlights the tragic story of the disappearance of a ship with 7 people on board that deeply affected Bonaire on July 25, 1978. The documentary includes historical footage and stories, as well as interviews with affected families and witnesses.
The evening starts at 7:30 PM, is free and open to everyone. It’s an opportunity for families, friends, and visitors to come together. Bring your own chair for comfort and enjoy food and drinks available from the kiosks. The film, produced by FUHIKUBO in collaboration with BOG NV, will have English subtitles.
