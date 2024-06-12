Bonaire
First phase of new Brionplein parking lot opened on Bonaire
12-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Despite delays, the first phase of the new Brionplein parking lot was officially opened yesterday. This development is seen as an important step to alleviate the parking pressure in the city center. In this first phase, 64 parking spaces have been created.
Work now continues on the second phase of the project, which will add another 53 parking spaces. Once the entire project is complete, it will provide significant relief for the parking issues in the busy city center.
Phase 2 Photo – ABC Online Media
The entrance to the new parking lot is on Kaya Hermandad. There are two exits: one to Kaya Gilberto F. Croes and one to Julio A. Abraham Boulevard.
Entrance Kaya Hermandad Photo – ABC Online Media
