First plans for sustainable elderly care center for Bonaire presented

03-07-2024

KRALENDIJK – A new residential center located in the vicinity of Amboina that is planned to be realized will contribute to elderly care in the community. ENZO architects presented the initial plans last month. They aim to oversee the project in 2025, initially offering housing for 90 elderly residents.

A request from the ZW Group Bonaire prompted ENZO architects from Burgerveen to come up with initial sketches for elderly housing in the Amboina district. In collaboration with the Public Entity Bonaire, the architectural firm hopes to begin construction in 2025. Owner Carlo Abdul is no stranger to the island, having lived on Bonaire until he was 17 years old.

The care center will be located on a large plot on the west side of Hanchi Amboina road. The land allows for various functions, including agriculture, sports facilities, and a school. Abdul explains: “What we presented are the initial ideas. The urban plan is not yet final. We are working on a master plan and a plot plan for the area.” Anjelica Cicilia (second from left) listens attentively to the presentation by Carlo Abdul (right).

Outdoor spaces and wind are important

The plan includes the construction of 90 residences, ranging from studios to residential complexes, with each resident having their own room, kitchen, and outdoor space. Abdul emphasizes the importance of integration within the community: “It should not feel like a traditional care center. Residents should be part of society, with plenty of outdoor spaces where they can gather.” The use of outdoor spaces appears to be one of Abdul’s key concerns. “It’s different from the Netherlands. For example, living rooms there are large. People live more indoors. The residential complexes we’ve designed in Amboina feature extra-large verandas. Large outdoor spaces and verandas are more important here than indoor spaces. Additionally, construction must account for the wind to allow airflow through the homes, providing cooling.”

Indigenous plants

The project aims for organic development without extensive bulldozer work. “We will assess which trees are valuable and should remain. Together with Tera Bara, we are developing a plan to achieve this naturally,” says Abdul. Indigenous plants and smart water management are crucial aspects of the design. “People don’t always have money to water, so we need to manage the little water that falls efficiently.”

The residences are designed in clusters of three blocks of ten homes, with shared facilities such as a physiotherapy practice, mini-market, snack bar, and restaurant. The newly designed plan is not only intended for residents. “We want people from outside the district to use these facilities as well,” says Abdul.

Although the target completion year is 2026, Abdul emphasizes that there is still much work to be done. “In September, we will discuss the plans for the care center on Bonaire, after which we can establish a budget and technical planning. The start of construction is tentatively planned for 2025.”