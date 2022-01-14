Five times more callers than usual at COVID call center Bonaire













KRALENDIJK- The Covid call center on Bonaire is currently being flooded with callers who want to make an appointment for the COVID-19 test.

According to the Public Entity Bonaire, the call centre normally receives 200 calls per day and 400 on busier days. However, the number of callers has been around 1000 per day in recent days.

What does not make matters any easier is that the call centre and the Public Health department are also struggling with staff members who are in isolation or in quarantine.

Change

The peak crowds and the number of people who have tested positive in recent days have now also led to the introduction of a different working method at the Public Health department. In the new approach, employees no longer call people in isolation or quarantine to see if they have any complaints and whether they can get out of isolation or quarantine. That is decided by the people themselves. They will receive an email with an explanation when they can be released from isolation or quarantine. This information is also available on https://www.bonairecrisis.com/covid-19-informatie

Seven days

The Public Health Department points out that in general, a 7-day isolation in the event of an infection appears to be sufficient. Only if people still have complaints after seven days, they are not allowed to leave isolation. One must be free of symptoms for at least 24 hours before being considered cured and therefore allowed to leave isolation.