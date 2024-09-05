Bonaire Flag Day, Dia di Boneiru 2024 kicks off tonight Redactie 05-09-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On September 6th, numerous activities will take place in the Playa (downtown) area. During this official holiday, many island residents will organize and attend various festivities. Here’s what you need to know about the event.

What is Dia di Boneiru?

Dia di Boneiru, also known as Bonaire Flag Day in English, is celebrated annually on September 6th. This event is also referred to as the “Day of the Flag.” Leading up to the celebration, the island is adorned with flags, and many cars can be spotted driving around displaying the Bonairean flag. Additionally, all roundabouts are decorated with flags this year. Dia di Boneiru is an official holiday commemorating the “discovery” of the island in 1499 when Spaniard Alonso de Ojeda and Italian Amerigo Vespucci first arrived on Bonaire.

Where will the activities be held this year?

Dia di Boneiru is celebrated at various locations, with most of the festivities taking place in Playa, the center of Kralendijk. The main events will be held in Wilhelmina Park, Oranjeplein, and the parking lot of the Government Administration Building.

What does the program look like?

This year’s theme for Dia di Boneiru is: “A Clean Bonaire. Our Duty, Our Pride.” The program seems more extensive this year. On September 5th, a pre-event will begin at 6:00 PM in the parking lot of the Government Administration Building, Wilhelmina Park, and Oranjeplein. The evening will feature performances by various musical groups playing krioyo music. A fireworks show will be held at midnight.

On September 6th, the day begins early with official ceremonies starting at 7:30 AM. For the first time, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Soliano, will deliver a speech on Dia di Boneiru. From 12:00 PM onwards, cultural activities will take place in Wilhelmina Park, including food and drink stands, dance groups, and DJs. The celebration will continue throughout the evening, with music ending at 2:30 AM.

