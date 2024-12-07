Bonaire Flamingo Airport Appoints Second Director, Introducing Dual Leadership Redactie 07-12-2024 - 3 minuten leestijd

Photo: BIA

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire International Airport N.V. (BIA), the operator of Flamingo Airport, is strengthening its organization to realize the airport’s ambitious development plans.

Led by Managing Director Maarten van der Scheer, a small but dedicated team works daily on the continued modernization of the airport. With the steady growth of both the island’s population and the number of visitors, BIA has developed extensive plans for renovating and expanding the airport’s platforms, terminal, and commercial facilities. According to the airport, the first results of these efforts are already visible. These developments require significant preparatory work in the coming years, followed by tenders and the implementation of projects.

To execute this challenging agenda effectively, targeted organizational reinforcement is necessary. As a first step, the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board (RvC), and the shareholder, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), have decided to transition BIA to a dual-director leadership structure. Marco van de Kreeke, the current Chair of the Supervisory Board, has agreed to join the management team as Interim Director. In the coming months, the leadership team will work on a permanent organizational structure and the broader strengthening of the organization. A key focus will be creating opportunities for local talent, allowing high-potential employees within the organization to grow and develop.

Van de Kreeke is an experienced airport professional and previously served as BIA’s director from 2005 to 2008. With his extensive expertise and understanding of the challenges ahead, he is well-positioned to contribute immediately to the development of both the organization and its plans.

Challenges Ahead

“BIA is making great progress but faces significant challenges in the years to come. We need more operational capacity, and we will focus on strengthening the entire organization in the near future,” said Managing Director Maarten van der Scheer. “I am delighted that Marco has agreed to join the team, enabling us to accelerate the improvements and expansions of Flamingo Airport.”

Van de Kreeke added: “Since my previous tenure as director of BIA, much has changed, both on the island and at the airport. In recent years, as a member of the Supervisory Board, I have contributed to Flamingo Airport’s development. I am proud of the strong and financially healthy organization we have today. At the same time, the challenges remain significant. I look forward to working with Maarten, the Supervisory Board, OLB, and all partners to play an active role in the airport’s further growth and development.”

Six-Month Tenure

Marco van de Kreeke will support BIA for at least six months, working both on Bonaire and remotely from the Netherlands. He will step down as Chair of the Supervisory Board, and Vice Chair Angel Bermudez will temporarily assume the chairmanship. The Supervisory Board and OLB will begin searching for a suitable replacement for Van de Kreeke shortly.

