Flamingo Airport Bonaire begins work on new runway lighting
KRALENDIJK – Flamingo Airport has commenced the complete renewal of its Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system. The project involves replacing hundreds of lamps, control systems, and over 100 kilometers of cable with new, sustainable lighting. Following an extensive preparatory phase that included design and procurement, the project is now moving into the execution stage.
Contractor SPIE, in collaboration with local companies, has set up the work area next to the terminal. In recent weeks, initial excavation work has begun for the cable installation. Additionally, construction has started on a substation near the control tower, which will manage and optimize the power supply and control for the new lighting system.
Night Hours
The work is being carried out partly during night hours to ensure that operations at Bonaire International Airport (BIA) are not disrupted.
Meer News
-
Caribbean
IDB approves $16 million grant to boost Haiti’s digital government and service delivery
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire begins work on new runway lighting
-
Airlift
Now Winair takes Curaçao to court over the delay in granting permission for additional flights
-
Economy
Bonaire tourism director to leave TCB
-
Advertisement
Indexation minimum wage
-
Government
Customs department and Belastingdienst CN executed joint visit to BES-islands
-
Saba
Saba Government presents new improved website
-
Politics
Councilman Cyrill Vrolijk pleased with the determination of commissioner Clark Abraham
Meer News
-
Caribbean
IDB approves $16 million grant to boost Haiti’s digital government and service delivery
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire begins work on new runway lighting
-
Airlift
Now Winair takes Curaçao to court over the delay in granting permission for additional flights
-
Economy
Bonaire tourism director to leave TCB
-
Advertisement
Indexation minimum wage
-
Government
Customs department and Belastingdienst CN executed joint visit to BES-islands
-
Saba
Saba Government presents new improved website
-
Politics
Councilman Cyrill Vrolijk pleased with the determination of commissioner Clark Abraham