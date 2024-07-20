Bonaire Flamingo Airport Bonaire begins work on new runway lighting Redactie 20-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the work in progress. Photo: BIA

KRALENDIJK – Flamingo Airport has commenced the complete renewal of its Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system. The project involves replacing hundreds of lamps, control systems, and over 100 kilometers of cable with new, sustainable lighting. Following an extensive preparatory phase that included design and procurement, the project is now moving into the execution stage.

Contractor SPIE, in collaboration with local companies, has set up the work area next to the terminal. In recent weeks, initial excavation work has begun for the cable installation. Additionally, construction has started on a substation near the control tower, which will manage and optimize the power supply and control for the new lighting system.

Night Hours

The work is being carried out partly during night hours to ensure that operations at Bonaire International Airport (BIA) are not disrupted.

