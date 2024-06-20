Flamingo Airport Bonaire increases salaries with 300 dollars per employee
KRALENDIJK – Bonaire International Airport N.V. (BIA) director Maarten van der Scheer and ABVO union chairman George Hernandez have signed an addendum to the current Collective Labor Agreement, granting all BIA employees a monthly salary increase of $300 starting July 1st.
Despite the existing CAO being valid until the end of 2025, the increase addresses the rising minimum wage and cost of living. This wage adjustment aims to provide a socially responsible benefit, particularly for those in greater need, while the previously agreed 2% raise set for January 2025 remains unchanged.
Van der Scheer emphasized the importance of fair income and highlighted the pressure on BIA’s costs due to inadequate compensation for the minimum wage increase and additional expenses from suppliers.
