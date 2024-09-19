Bonaire Flamingo Airport Bonaire prepares for busy winter season with new flights Redactie 19-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

JetBlue is one of the new airlines to start flights to Bonaire this winter season.

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire International Airport N.V. (BIA) and Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) have expressed excitement about the increasing number of flights set to arrive at the island’s airport.

In addition to continuing existing flights, new services will be added by JetBlue and Dutch airline Corendon. Canadian WestJet will also return for a second season with direct flights between Toronto and Flamingo Airport.

“These new routes and increased seating capacity have been achieved in close collaboration with our partners. Improved and affordable connections between the islands remain a priority, and we are seeing the first results. With this winter schedule, we offer a solid network to the Bonaire community and its visitors,” says airport director Maarten van der Scheer.

More Accessible

TCB director Miles Mercera is also pleased with the development: “Collaboration with partners such as BONHATA, the airport, Government and ourselves has resulted in the realization of this winter flight schedule. We hope to make Bonaire more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

