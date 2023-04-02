Flamingo airport Bonaire ready for Dia di Rincon

KRALENDIJK- Arriving travelers at the Flamingo Airport can hardly escape the notice: the month in which the Dia di Rincon is celebrated has arrived again.

For the first time in years, the island again expects the large number that normally visit the island for the cultural festival. Although in 2022 Dia di Rincon could be visited without restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic, there were not as many visitors from neighbouring islands as in the years before the Pandemic.

Visitors from Curaçao and Aruba who have so far not secured tickets for the event, will notice that it is already ready to find any open space for the end of April.

Important

The festival was first celebrated in 1987 and has since become an important cultural celebration for the locals of Rincon and Bonaire. The even takes place every April 30th.