Flamingo Airport Bonaire starts with construction of Canopy for arriving passengers

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire International Airport (BIA), better known as Flamingo Airport, is pleased to announce the start of construction for a canopy structure to shelter arriving passengers. This improvement will provide arriving passengers with protection from both the sun and rain, especially when they are queuing for the Visitor Entry Tax and passport control by the immigration authorities.

The design of the canopy incorporates the airport’s unique style. Additionally, the pathway will be widened, and the canopy will feature lighting. This promises to be a significant enhancement to the travel experience for our visitors and residents of Bonaire!

Foundation

Currently, the foundation is being laid, taking into account the underground infrastructure. A temporary walking route has been established for passengers around the construction site. The airport is collaborating with Mastershades Caribbean and Atelier Lobo & Raymann to complete the project as quickly as possible.