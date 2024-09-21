Bonaire Flamingo Airport Bonaire to improve and enhance entrance road Redactie 21-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

An impression of the area to be improved. Illustration: BIA

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire International Airport (BIA), in collaboration with the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), is set to improve the entrance road to the airport, enhancing its appearance and increasing safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The plan includes creating a green strip with a paved path and facilities like benches along Kaya International, using local plant species and improving rainwater drainage.

In addition, the airport’s fencing will need to comply with international safety regulations. BIA will implement temporary measures to meet these standards.

Excited

Both BIA Director Maarten van der Scheer and Infrastructure Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia have expressed enthusiasm for the project. “I am pleased with this initiative where OLB and BIA will work together to further develop this area,” said Cicilia.

"In this way, we aim to contribute to the island and the community. Together, we'll make this road a beautiful entrance to the island and the airport," said BIA Director Van der Scheer about the project.

