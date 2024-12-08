Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire to Improve Facilities for Arriving Passengers
08-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Bonaire International Airport (BIA) is taking steps to enhance the arrival experience at Flamingo Airport. According to an announcement shared by BIA on social media, arriving passengers can look forward to improved facilities in the near future.
The upgrades include the installation of a large fan to cool the baggage claim area, clearer signage directing passengers to taxis and car rentals, and organized queue barriers at the terminal exit.
Additionally, the baggage carousel, which was installed last year, will be renewed and upgraded in 2025.
Electronic Tax Gates
The Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) will also install electronic gates to streamline and speed up visitor tax checks.
