Flamingo Airport inaugurates new baggage conveyor belt

KRALENDIJK – On Friday afternoon, July 21, the first bags were delivered on the new, larger baggage conveyor belt at Flamingo Airport.

Passengers of EZ Air flight 677 from Curaçao were the first to retrieve their luggage from the new belt in the morning. This new and bigger baggage conveyor belt in the arrival hall provides more space for passengers and handlers, making the arrival process faster and more pleasant for everyone. Simultaneously, during the installation of the belt, the arrival hall was expanded, improving the arrival capacity for larger flights and peak moments.

The renovation went precisely as planned, allowing the belt to be put into operation on time and minimizing the duration of the temporary situation. The temporary baggage facilities worked well, allowing the smooth execution of the baggage process for all incoming flights during the construction period.

Fantastic job

“We thank the passengers and all parties at the airport for their understanding during the construction, and I am delighted that passengers can now benefit from the new conveyor belt and enlarged hall. Our team and the supplier have done a fantastic job. This way, we offer passengers better service upon arrival at Flamingo Airport,” said the airport director, Maarten van der Scheer.