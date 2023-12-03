Flamingo Airport puts new wastewater installation into full operation

KRALENDIJK – After several months of testing, Bonaire International Airport (BIA) has now fully commissioned the new wastewater installation. The installation is designed to deliver wastewater from arriving aircraft in a controlled and pre-treated manner through the sewerage system to Water and Energy Company Bonaire N.V.

With the installation, WEB can now properly process the wastewater. The construction of the wastewater installation aligns with the initiative to make Flamingo Airport more sustainable. In addition to the commissioning of the installation, BIA is currently working on preparations for the construction of a solar park to provide its own energy.

Pleased

Airport director Maarten van der Scheer is pleased with the implementation of the installation, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve and make sustainable changes behind the scenes at Flamingo Airport. “I want to thank our team, ground handlers and suppliers for this collaborative effort” said Van der Scheer.