Airlift
Flamingo Airport receives approval for 2023 financial statements
21-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Bonaire International Airport N.V. (BIA) has once again received an approved auditor’s statement for the 2023 financial year.
The financial statements were audited by BDO Dutch Caribbean and meet new, stricter regulations. During the process, BIA collaborated with BDO, Deloitte Dutch Caribbean B.V., and various colleagues from the airport itself.
The new approach has led to improved methods for saving for future investments.
Satisfied
BIA’s CFO, Reza Asgaral, expressed satisfaction with the achieved result. “An approved auditor’s statement strengthens the confidence of shareholders and the public in the institution.”
