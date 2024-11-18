Bonaire
Flamingo Airport to expand parking and crack down on illegal Car Rentals
18-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Bonaire’s Flamingo Airport has announced plans to expand its parking facilities next year and intensify efforts to tackle unauthorized car rental companies operating on its premises. The announcement follows reports of chaotic scenes last week after heavy rainfall caused disruptions.
According to Chief Operating Officer Giordano Molina, peak periods currently pose challenges for the parking area, and the planned expansion aims to alleviate these issues. Molina also emphasized that the long-term parking area can be used for shorter visits to improve traffic flow.
Public Transportation
Molina added that Flamingo Airport supports public transportation initiatives on Bonaire to further enhance accessibility to the airport.
