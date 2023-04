KRALENDIJK – The traditional flea market organized on King’s Day by the Rotary Club Bonaire has once again mobilized the necessary people this year.

Many people went to the Wilhelmina Park where exhibitors had organized their stands from early on. Good business was done by both buyers and sellers. Besides the Rotary, the Kiwanis Club was also active with a Radiothon.

Together, the clubs have raised quite a bit of money for charity.