Flight between Bonaire and St. Maarten canceled due to weather conditions

KRALENDIJK- The flight normally operated by WINAIR on Sundays between Bonaire and St. Maarten, with a layover in Curaçao, was cancelled yesterday.



The decision to cancel the flight was taken precaution to expected adverse weather conditions in St. Maarten. A flight by JetAir Caribbean, scheduled to depart from Curaçao in the early afternoon, was also canceled. However, passengers were only informed of the cancellation after they had already checked in and were waiting at the gate to board.