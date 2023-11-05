Floods after short rain shower highlight severe water issues in Kralendijk center

KRALENDIJK – A heavy rain shower in the early afternoon of Saturday transformed the entire center of Kralendijk into an indoor sea within a matter of minutes.

A few kids found this amusing and rode their bikes through the deep puddles, while a few even attempted to swim in the flooded street. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. With any significant rainfall, the city center gets inundated, and the road from Kaya L.D. Gerharts to Telbo is closed, causing traffic congestion on other roads.

What’s most concerning is that this was just a typical tropical rain shower, far from the rain associated with a tropical depression, or worse, a full-fledged hurricane.

Water Management

The need for comprehensive water management, especially drainage systems, is becoming increasingly urgent for the island, especially as more natural drainage systems are being developed.

Recently, the Fundashon Mariadal announced the construction of a new pharmacy in the middle of one of the essential natural channels that directs water from the Antriol neighborhood towards the sea.

Another pressing issue is that during heavy rains, a significant amount of mud flows directly into the sea, impacting vulnerable coral reefs of the Bonaire Marine Park.