News
Food Bank Bonaire also receives a donation from Cadushy Distillery
29-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The food bank of Bonaire received a check from Cadushy last week. The donation is the fourth in a series of a total of 10 donations that Cadushy is making to organizations dedicated to the common good.
As with the other donations, this is a gift of 1500 dollars, which allows the food bank to purchase the necessary products for those in need.
Special Bottle
As part of its 15th anniversary, Cadushy has released a special anniversary bottle in a limited edition, available for purchase at the distillery in Rincon. All proceeds from the sale of these beautiful bottles are used to support the charities.
