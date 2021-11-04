Foreigners vaccinated on Bonaire have trouble obtaining QR code

- 2Shares
KRALENDIJK Island Council member Esther Bernabela (UPB) draws attention to the problems of foreigners who have been vaccinated on Bonaire and who now have difficulty generating a QR code.
“There are several foreigners who have been vaccinated here and then returned to their country of origin. And if they want a QR code, they are referred to a location in Utrecht, in The Netherlands, where they should pick it up personally”.
Not acceptable
Bernabela finds this problematic. “It’s great that we’re introducing the QR code, but you do need it for more and more things. And if people are vaccinated here, but are then sent to Utrecht for a QR code, I don’t think that is acceptable.
