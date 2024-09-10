Education FORMA celebrates International Literacy Day with a special week Redactie 10-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Stichting FORMA is organizing a special week from September 9 to 13 to celebrate International Literacy Day, which is observed annually on September 8. With the theme “Bon alfabetisá, mihó kapasitá” (Well-literate, better skilled), FORMA aims to highlight the importance of literacy, not just for individuals but for the community as a whole.

FORMA has been raising awareness about literacy for over 16 years, offering support to adults who struggle with reading and writing. During this week, FORMA’s participants will take center stage, including a special workshop on budgeting on Thursday, September 12, and a social media campaign focused on literacy.

According to FORMA, literacy goes beyond reading and writing. It also focuses on essential daily skills such as paying bills and digital self-reliance, helping participants to become more independent.

