The Netherlands Former Minister Carola Schouten becomes the new mayor of Rotterdam Redactie 22-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Schouten turned out to be one of the more popular ministers of Cabinet Rutte IV

THE HAGUE/ROTTERDAM – Carola Schouten, former Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation, and Pensions, will be the new mayor of Rotterdam.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of Minister Uitermark of the Interior, has decided to nominate her, with the appointment set to take effect on October 10, 2024.

Schouten, a member of the Christian Union, was appreciated on the BES islands for her efforts, alongside former State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, in combating poverty and raising child benefits and minimum wages.

Currently, Ahmed Aboutaleb (PvdA) is still the mayor of Rotterdam.

