Saba Former Saba Island Governor Antoine Solagnier Passes Away

THE BOTTOM – Recently, former Island Governor of Saba, Antoine Solagnier has passed away.

Mr. Solagnier served as Lieutenant Governor between 1999 and 2006. The Public Entity Saba sent their condolences to family and friends of the late Governor.

