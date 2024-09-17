Bonaire
Former TCB Director Ronnie Pieters Passes Away
17-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Ronnie Pieters, the first director of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), passed away last week.
As the first director of the newly independent tourism office, Pieters played a significant role. Under his leadership, sustainable tourism plans were introduced, along with important marketing strategies and international tourism offices. After leaving Bonaire, he worked for many years as a Senior Marketing lecturer at Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen.
Inspiration
According to TCB, Pieters’ legacy remains an inspiration for Bonaire’s tourism sector.
