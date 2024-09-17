Bonaire Former TCB Director Ronnie Pieters Passes Away Redactie 17-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

An old group photo of the TCB team with Ronnie Pieters to the left. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Ronnie Pieters, the first director of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), passed away last week.

As the first director of the newly independent tourism office, Pieters played a significant role. Under his leadership, sustainable tourism plans were introduced, along with important marketing strategies and international tourism offices. After leaving Bonaire, he worked for many years as a Senior Marketing lecturer at Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen.

Inspiration

According to TCB, Pieters’ legacy remains an inspiration for Bonaire’s tourism sector.

0