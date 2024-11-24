Events Foundation across The Isles to take a coordinating role in raising awareness of Bonaire’s slavery past Redactie 24-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, January 30, 2025, Foundation Across The Isles (FAI) will launch its first program on Bonaire. During a press conference, the project ‘Across The Seas’ will be presented.

The program, funded by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), focuses on raising awareness about the history of slavery and its ongoing impact on the present. It includes initiatives such as scientific research into uprisings during the slavery period, the development of educational materials, the establishment of a memorial site, and a concluding exhibition.

The project is designed to support local organizations and community initiatives, engaging them in the implementation of various activities.

In addition to this program, the foundation is working on establishing a grant platform managed by experts from Bonaire and neighboring islands. “Through this platform, FAI aims to provide guidance to small organizations that struggle with securing funding,” the foundation stated.

Knowledge and Collaboration

With these initiatives, Foundation Across The Isles plays a vital role in enhancing knowledge and strengthening collaboration within the Bonairean community

