Healthcare Foundation Ambulans Deseo to fulfill patients' wishes on Bonaire 04-10-2024

The articles of incorporation of the new foundation have recently been signed at the notary office. Photo: Fundashon Ambulans Deseo

KRALENDIJK – The newly established Fundashon Ambulans Deseo Boneiru (Stichting Ambulance Wens Bonaire) will soon begin granting the last wishes of bedridden individuals on Bonaire.

The initiative is led by Mimi Dongen, coordinator of Hospice Kas Flamboyan, with support from volunteers Rosalie and Ralph de Kreij.

The foundation received a specially equipped ambulance from Stichting Ambulance Wens Nederland, designed to provide a unique experience for patients. Various organizations contributed, including Nirint Shipping, will be transporting the ambulance to Bonaire for free.

Inspiration

Inspired by their experiences in the Netherlands, the team aims to fulfill all wishes at no cost. The foundation relies on donations and local collaborations to offer this service. The official launch is set for mid-October, with plans to recruit volunteers such as drivers and nurses to support their mission.

