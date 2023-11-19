Foundation laid for new Passenger shelter at Flamingo Airport

KRALENDIJK- Over the past week, intensive work has been carried out at Flamingo Airport to install sunken concrete blocks that will form the foundation of a new shelter for arriving passengers.

Currently, passengers often have to wait in line under the hot sun, and sometimes even in the rain for the Immigration Counters, and the desk to pay the Visitor Entry Tax. Until now, this often results in a less comfortable situation for the passengers.

The construction work is expected to take several more weeks. The new shelter was designed by the architects from Lobo & Rayman.