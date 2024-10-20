Bonaire Four Junior Rangers STINAPA certified as Open Water divers Redactie 20-10-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

The four newly certificated Junior Rangers with their guide and mentor. Photo: Bonaire Junior Rangers.

KRALENDIJK- On Saturday, no less than four STINAPA Junior Rangers achieved their Padi Open Water cerfication.

Xienna aced her final and has perfect neutral buoyancy, Daniel, who is an ideal dive buddy in and out of the water, Angeled, who did two courses at once and Adriana, who has earned an unofficial titel of turtle whisperer from her colleagues at STINAPA.

