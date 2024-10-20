Bonaire
Four Junior Rangers STINAPA certified as Open Water divers
20-10-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- On Saturday, no less than four STINAPA Junior Rangers achieved their Padi Open Water cerfication.
Xienna aced her final and has perfect neutral buoyancy, Daniel, who is an ideal dive buddy in and out of the water, Angeled, who did two courses at once and Adriana, who has earned an unofficial titel of turtle whisperer from her colleagues at STINAPA.
