Bonaire Four men arrested for drug smuggling between Curaçao and Bonaire Redactie 25-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Police have arrested four men in connection with a large investigation into drug smuggling between Curaçao and Bonaire. On Friday, September 20, a 42-year-old man was arrested on Curaçao. He is involved in an ongoing investigation on Bonaire, which has been underway since 2022. The man was transferred to Bonaire for further investigation.

Earlier that week, on Wednesday, September 18, three other men were arrested on Curaçao. They attempted to smuggle drugs hidden in boxes through a cargo company on the island. The suspects are 38, 24, and 41 years old.

Following their arrests, four house searches were conducted, during which police seized a firearm, ammunition, and opium. These items have been handed over to the Curaçao Police Force. Like the man arrested earlier, these three suspects have also been transferred to Bonaire for further investigation.

0