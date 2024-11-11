Caribbean Fourteen Caribbean organizations to strengthen families in new initiative Redactie 11-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Foto taken by Darwin Rodgers for Oranje Fonds

ORANJESTAD – Fourteen social organizations from across the Caribbean have embarked on a three-year program, “Strengthening Families Together,” led by Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels, to bolster support for families in vulnerable situations. Launched last weekend in Aruba, the program aims to deepen these organizations’ impact in areas like family support, child welfare, and poverty alleviation.

Participating groups, including JA IK Foundation (Aruba), Sea & Learn Foundation (Saba), and Kids @ Sea (Sint Maarten), will focus on creating equal opportunities for youth, assisting parents and caregivers, and tackling poverty. With a combined investment of €2.5 million, including a €500,000 contribution from the Dutch Ministry of the Interior, the program also offers funding, training, and networking support to strengthen local organizations and ensure sustainable family-focused services throughout the Caribbean.

