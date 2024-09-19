Bonaire Free Flu and COVID shots for 60+ and vulnerable groups in October on Bonaire Redactie 19-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – In the third and fourth weeks of October, local residents aged 60 and over, as well as winter visitors aged 60 and above, can receive free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. They can choose to get just the flu shot, just the COVID shot, or both at the same time.

People under 60 with conditions like diabetes, lung issues, heart problems, etc., are also eligible for the vaccinations. The Public Health Department and local doctors will hold two vaccination days at a central location in the third and fourth weeks of October. The exact dates and location for these vaccination days will be announced soon. After these central vaccination days, the flu and COVID shots will be available at scheduled times at local doctors’ offices. More information will follow in October. Studies show that it is safe to receive both the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time, and they remain effective when administered together.

Free of Charge

The free flu and COVID shots are being offered to protect people aged 60 and above, as well as seriously ill individuals under 60, who are at higher risk of severe illness or hospitalization from the flu or COVID. The vaccines are provided based on recommendations from the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS), the Health Council, and the Public Health Department on the BES islands.

