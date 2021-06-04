Free Walk-In Corona Shot at General Practitioners















Kralendijk – It is possible this and next week to get the vaccination against corona without an appointment with a doctor. On Friday, June 4, 2021, this is possible from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the practice of doctor Eijsenga, Kaya Monseigneur Nieuwindt 3. On June 9, citizens can get the vcccine at the practice of doctor Castro from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Kaya EBSint Jago 4, Rincon. With the free entry to general practitioners, the Public Health department wants to make it easy for citizens to get the jab in their own environment.

