From now on receive online messages from the Belastingdienst!

Sander Engelbertink
04-11-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd


You can download the BerichtenboxCN app, to receive messages quickly and safely in your digital mailbox.
This means you can access your information at all times and use it as an archive.

For further information, please visit www.mijncn.nl

