Saba Fruit trees for backyard farming available on Saba Redactie 03-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM- On July 13, 2024, various fruit trees will be distributed to the public as part of the Public Entity Saba’s reforestation project.

The distribution will take place in front of the government administration building in The Bottom from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Available trees include mango, avocado, coffee, starfruit, orange, grapefruit, lime, and moringa.

Each household can receive a maximum of three trees. For those unable to collect their trees on the event day, the reforestation team will deliver them to their homes the following week. Residents who received trees at the previous event are kindly requested not to request more this time.

The reforestation project aims to boost local food production through backyard farming. By increasing the amount of locally grown food, particularly fruit, the PES seeks to improve food security on the island. This initiative complements other projects like the hydroponics farm project and the Hell’s Gate farm. Currently, most fruit consumed on the island is imported, but growing food locally is essential for Saba’s self-sufficiency.

Pilot

Last year, the PES launched a pilot project to promote backyard farming, providing residents with financial assistance to establish their own farming systems. The distribution of fruit trees is a continuation of these efforts, aiming to enhance local food production and support reforestation on Saba.